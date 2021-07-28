Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDEKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

