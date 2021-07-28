Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.24%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 36,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,264. Nitto Denko has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDEKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Earnings History for Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

