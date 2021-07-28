NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $15,081,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 7.4% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $164.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $259.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $166.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.