Nick Winks Acquires 100,000 Shares of Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) Stock

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) insider Nick Winks bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Shares of SUR traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 83.60 ($1.09). The stock had a trading volume of 164,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,368. Sureserve Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 40 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company has a market cap of £134.67 million and a PE ratio of 17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 81.38.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUR shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.