Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.80 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NICL stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £533.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Nichols has a 12-month low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,502.46.

Get Nichols alerts:

Nichols Company Profile

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.