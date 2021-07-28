Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 9.80 Per Share

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
NICL stock opened at GBX 1,445 ($18.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £533.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Nichols has a 12-month low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,502.46.
Nichols Company Profile
