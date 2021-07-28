Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 400 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 500 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson bought 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $29,362.41.

On Thursday, July 15th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 2,810 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $69,912.80.

On Monday, July 12th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 690 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $16,449.60.

On Thursday, July 8th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.32 per share, for a total transaction of $9,728.00.

Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Air T, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.71 million, a P/E ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

