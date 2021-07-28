NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.