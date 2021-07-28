NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 48.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $827.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Several research analysts have commented on NEX shares. raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.72.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

