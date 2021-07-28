NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.341 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend by 40.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. NexPoint Residential Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.64.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,292.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

