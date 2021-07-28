Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $7.78

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.78, but opened at $8.08. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.39.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $4,726,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

