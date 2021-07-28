New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
New World Development stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.39. 2,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700. New World Development has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57.
About New World Development
