New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) PT Raised to $70.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.30.

NEWR opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,513.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,392,366. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Relic by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 81,550 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 351.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 61,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 214,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

