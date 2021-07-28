New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 3,400.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.62. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised New China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

