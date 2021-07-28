Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Up 232.3% in July

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 232.3% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NWITY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 7,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,724. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

