Netrum Trading Up 54.9% This Week (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Netrum has a market cap of $7,621.16 and $19.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netrum has traded up 54.9% against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Netrum

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Netrum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.