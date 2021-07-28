NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

NBTB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 154,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

