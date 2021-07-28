Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navios Maritime Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:NMM opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $434.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 3.35%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,398,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.