Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Down 4.6%

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.41 and last traded at $19.57. Approximately 52,793 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,926,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

NAVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Navient’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Navient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

