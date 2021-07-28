Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 431.9% in July

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 431.9% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.0 days.

GASNF opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

