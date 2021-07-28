Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Short Interest Up 431.9% in July

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 431.9% from the June 30th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 750.0 days.
GASNF opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15.
Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile
