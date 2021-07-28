National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.
NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,944. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
