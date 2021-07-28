National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives $51.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

NNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 57.0% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 20.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.30. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,944. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.71. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

