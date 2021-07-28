National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bank had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

NBHC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 120,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,539. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.87. National Bank has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $43.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

