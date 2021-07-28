National Bank Financial Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $9.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.47 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$184.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intact Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$185.54.

IFC stock opened at C$169.57 on Tuesday. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market cap of C$29.86 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$167.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

