National Bank Financial Weighs in on Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

AND has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$42.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.07. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$31.81 and a one year high of C$50.00.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$95.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$92.40 million.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

