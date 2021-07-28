Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs Sells 2,000 Shares

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pc Nelson Griggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $330,980.00.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $185.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $188.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $275,989,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $156,026,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 857,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,768,000 after purchasing an additional 568,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after purchasing an additional 226,743 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

