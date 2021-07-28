Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27. The company has a market cap of $247.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

