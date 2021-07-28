Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $247.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 640,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 856,196 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 148.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mustang Bio by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 109,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

