MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

MTY stock opened at C$67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$60.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$28.05 and a 1-year high of C$70.14.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 3.3759988 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTY. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CIBC upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.25.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

