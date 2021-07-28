MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €191.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €208.80 ($245.65) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 146.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is €209.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

