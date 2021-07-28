MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) PT Raised to $626.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $566.00 to $626.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.57.

MSCI opened at $584.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.55. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $596.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 96.1% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 11,293.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after acquiring an additional 332,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

