MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $301,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.00.

MSCI stock opened at $584.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $514.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.38 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $596.47.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

