Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, analysts expect Mr. Cooper Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COOP opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

