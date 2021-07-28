Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.96 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MPLX. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 86,720 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

