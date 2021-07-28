Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stake Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 136.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,373 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Morphic news, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $523,113.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,614,606. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

