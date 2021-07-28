Morgan Stanley Sells 60,498 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 60,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Eversource Energy worth $107,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

