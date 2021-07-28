Morgan Stanley Sells 1,314,267 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,314,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 13.56% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $111,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,141,000.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $95.21 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.93.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

