Morgan Stanley Sells 1,104,132 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,820,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104,132 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sonos were worth $105,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,086,324.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,945 shares of company stock worth $9,417,424. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

