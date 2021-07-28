Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

PPRUY stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.79. 68,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,268. Kering has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $92.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.72.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

