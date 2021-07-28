Morgan Stanley Has $97.69 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Rio Tinto Group worth $97,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

NYSE RIO opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.62. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

