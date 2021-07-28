Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,861,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $115,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $222,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.67.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

