Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 37.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

Moody’s stock opened at $380.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

