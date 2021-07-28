Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.95

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 91836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

