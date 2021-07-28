Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Trading Down 6.4%

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.49 and last traded at $59.52. Approximately 921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Monro by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

