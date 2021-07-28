Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $445.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $375.00 to $445.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.11.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.38. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $235.62 and a 12 month high of $417.31.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after buying an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

