Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 (LON:MONY)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 253.20 ($3.31) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 264.92. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MONY shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 317.86 ($4.15).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

