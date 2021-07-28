Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 200,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,375. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.