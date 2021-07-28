Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.23. 6,874,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.36.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.