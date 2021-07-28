Monavale (MONA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.68 Million

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and approximately $25,277.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 31% higher against the dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for about $445.72 or 0.01136271 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00341437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000610 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,386 coins and its circulating supply is 8,262 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

