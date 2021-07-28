Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.93

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

MOMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Momo from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Momo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 209.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Momo by 8,790.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Momo by 270.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

