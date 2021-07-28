Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Mogo in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Mogo alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mogo in the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MOGO opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a PE ratio of -43.31 and a beta of 2.95. Mogo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.