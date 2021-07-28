MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.65.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,193,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after acquiring an additional 273,786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 149.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

