MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $315.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiX Telematics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) by 3,529.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of MiX Telematics worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.